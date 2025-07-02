Chief Justice Luke Malaba has instructed all judges to attend a two-day training organised by ZANU PF’s Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology.

This according to critics could raise fresh concerns about the independence of the country’s judiciary.

According to a programme attached, the training, scheduled for July 4 and 5, will include presentations from key government officials, including Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) director-general Fulton Mangwanya and Martin Rushwaya, the chief secretary to the president and cabinet.

As noted by the government the school was established to instil patriotism and bring up people who love and are proud of their country.

Zimbabwe’s judiciary stands accused of being captured to the extent of being unable to make own decisions.

However, the government has always denied such reports.

Zwnews