Violet Avoid, a prominent Zimbabwean filmmaker and journalist, has sadly taken her own life, reportedly due to depression. The influencer was in the Philippines shooting documentaries when the tragic incident occurred, following a period of significant stress.

According to sources, Violet had ingested rat poison, and her struggles included the process of filing for divorce and facing cyberbullying. Having recently relocated to the Philippines from China, she left behind four children—three girls and a boy.

Fagio Marowa, a member of the Young Zimbabwe Influencers, mentioned that Violet had confided in him about her challenging social life. The 33-year-old took her own life just a day after celebrating her birthday in the Philippines.

Violet Void’s last message on facebook

A poignant note was found on her Facebook page just seven hours before her death, where she had requested proofreading for a passage reflecting on the complexities of friendship, care, and the unseen dangers individuals may face.

This time around she had this to say as her last message:

LITERATURE GURUS , MAY YOU PLEASE HELP ME PROOF READ THIS PASSAGE

We care for our friends, we feel the need to protect them and sometimes they don’t see it . Instead they take things for granted not seeing the danger at play that not only affects them but also the one who is fighting to protect them .

If they say they do not care about dying yet they claim that if they die they will not rest then they contradict themselves . Wouldn’t it be logical to sign out before sinking in the inevitable danger ? Maybe then they would realize that not everything is worth taking for granted .