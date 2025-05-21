A 32-year old man from Zimbabwe has been sentenced to life in prison in South Africa after being convicted of raping a woman who was jogging along Kloof Street in Pretoria West.

Mulero Nyangero, from Pretoria West, was further sentenced to five years in jail for robbing the woman in aggravating circumstances.

He will serve the two sentences concurrently.

Nyangero had denied the charges during his trial.

Prosecutor Advocate Chester Molaba managed to prove that Nyangero committed the offence during trial.

He urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence on him saying he showed no remorse and crimes of Gender Based Violence (GBV) were prevalent in that country.

Adv Molaba argued that the offences were inhumane, vicious, and brutal against a defenseless woman.

Magistrate Themba Ndwandwe of Pretoria West Magistrates’ Court agreed with the State that the crimes committed by Nyangero were inhumane and that he showed no remorse.

The court said his actions showed that he had no respect for women because he treated the victim like an animal.

Circumstances leading to Nyengero’s arrest are that on August 14, 2020, in the afternoon, the woman was jogging along Kloof Street in Pretoria West when three men came out of a nearby bush, approached, and dragged her into the bushes.

Nyangero then raped her while his accomplices were assaulting and threatening her with a knife.

Thereafter, they forced her to transfer money to them via cellphone banking, tied her hands and fled the scene.

The woman later untied herself, ran to the road, where she got a lift home from a vehicle passing by.

Following investigations, Nyangero was arrested on February 21 2021, at a tavern in Pretoria West.

-Online sources