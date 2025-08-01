Zimbabwean film star Leroy Gopal features in MARKED, the new series that premiered yesterday on Netflix.

He plays the role of Tatenda.

Gopal became a household name when he feared in Yellow Card, a 2000 Zimbabwean comedy romantic drama film directed by John Riber and produced by director himself with his wife Louise Riber.

The film stars Gopal in the lead role whereas Kasamba Mkumba, Collin Sibangani Dube, Dumiso Gumede, Ratidzo Mambo and Kasamba Mkumba made supportive roles.

The film revolves around a teenage soccer player who became a father of a beautiful girl after having an unprotected sex with Juliet and then experiencing its consequences.

Zwnews