Grant Wellington Thulisa (Pvt) Ltd and its Director, Grant Chitate, are accused of breaking the law by sending money out of Zimbabwe without getting permission from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

This is against the rules of the Exchange Control Act and Exchange Control Regulations.

Between 2019 and 2024, they are said to have paid for 9.4 million kilograms of gas, worth US$7.6 million, using foreign bank accounts. But this money did not go through their Zimbabwean bank accounts, which is required.

Their local bank records did not match the value of gas they brought into the country.

Investigations are still ongoing. Chitate was granted US$1,000 bail with strict conditions pending the finalisation of investigations.

He is set to reappear in court on the 2nd of September 2025.

This is called an illegal forex (foreign currency) transaction, and it is a serious offence because it avoids government approval and monitoring.