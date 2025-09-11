Zimbabwean-born Cape Peninsula University of Technology senior lecturer Dr Blessing Makwambeni says he is honoured to be voted into the South African Communication Association (Sacomm) executive committee to head the communication science portfolio.

Makwambeni, a senior lecturer on media studies, head of post-graduate studies and researcher at Cape Peninsula University, and a former sub-editor at a Zimbabwean sunday newspaper, posted on social media:

“Honoured to be voted into the Executive Committee of the South African Communication Association (SACOMM) heading the Communication Science stream.

“I do not take lightly the trust bestowed on me by academics from around southern Africa!!!.”

Sacomm is a professional body that represents academics from around southern Africa working in communications and related fields.

Sacomm’s objectives are to promote contact and co-operation among communication departments in various tertiary education institutions offering studies in that discipline in the region.

Its aim is also to provide a forum to promote research, collaboration, and debate among communication practitioners and industry professionals, academics, and students.

It further seeks to promote networking and academic debate, as well as facilitate professional communication practice in Southern Africa.

Newshawks