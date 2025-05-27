Zimbabwe’s reigning Miss Supranational, Pauline Marere, is making waves on the international stage as she advances to the semi-finals of the global “Super Chat” competition, a fan-voting segment of the road to Miss Supranational 2025, scheduled for next month in Poland.

Speaking ahead of her departure for the international showcase, Marere expressed pride and excitement about representing Zimbabwe, revealing that the country is one of only two from the SADC region to make it to the current stage of the competition.

“The competition for Miss Supranational has officially started, and about three weeks ago, the Super Chat began for all countries. I am thrilled to announce that Zimbabwe has advanced from the first round to the semi-finals, among 70 participating countries. We are now among the top 14, and from the SADC region, only Zimbabwe and Zambia have made it through.

“I am kindly appealing to Zimbabweans to continue voting so we can secure a spot in the final round. I leave for Poland on the 8th of June, and I’m very excited and fully prepared. I truly appreciate all the support so far and hope this journey will be one to remember,” she said.

The digital fan-voting competition serves as a crucial precursor to the final event and gives fans from around the world an opportunity to support their country representatives.

With Pauline Marere now at the centre of this spotlight, Zimbabwe is poised for greater recognition on the global pageantry map.

