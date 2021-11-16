Zimbabwean banks CBZ Bank Holdings, ZB Bank and CABS today signed seperate facilities totaling US$78 million with Afreximbank at the ongoing Intra-African Trade Fair IATF2021 in Durban South Africa.

Part of the facilities will support the Zimbabwe Electricity and Transmission and Distribution Company.

The Intra-African Trade Fair is the first of its kind in Africa bringing together businesses from across Africa.

Zimbabwean companies are exhibiting products & services and are said to be charming buyers from across the African continent.

Meanwhile, participating companies are looking forward to closing fruitful deals.

Zwnews