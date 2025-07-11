Image: Alamy

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of a Zimbabwean in Portugal over theft of trust property allegations.

In a press statement, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said:

Meanwhile, in other news police in Zvimba are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a wholesale at Murombedzi Growth Point on 10/07/25 at around 0009 hours.

Six unidentified suspects who were armed with pistols and iron bars, attacked the security guard who was on duty before proceeding to the manager’s place of residence where they broke into the premises and attacked the victim and stole a cell phone.

The suspects force marched the manager to his office where they stole US$29 700.00 cash from a safe. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews