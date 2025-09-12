Zimbabwe and Zambia have significantly deepened their strategic ties by signing landmark agreements during a high-level ministerial meeting.

The key pacts include a Memorandum of Understanding to co-operate on the Zimbabwe-Zambia Oil and Natural Gas Pipelines Project (ZIZOP), aimed at enhancing regional energy security and connectivity.

Furthermore, the two nations agreed to establish a Bi-National Commission (BNC), elevating their diplomatic relations to the highest level for stronger political oversight and accountability on joint projects.

This strengthened partnership was further evidenced by Zambia’s gratitude for Zimbabwe’s removal of a transit levy on fuel, a move that boosts trade.

The commitment was underscored by the confirmation of an upcoming reciprocal state visit by Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema.

The enhanced collaboration is set to focus on trade, infrastructure, security, health, and education, driving shared prosperity and greater regional integration within Southern Africa.