Zimbabwe will seek to maintain control of COSAFA Cup group B when they on their neighbours Zambia in the ‘battle of Zambezi river’.

Zambia faced a surprising 2-0 loss to Kenya in their opening match, marking their third consecutive defeat across all competitions. In contrast, Zimbabwe secured an impressive 1-0 victory over Comoros in their first game of the tournament.

Another loss could eliminate Chipolopolo from contention for the top spot in their group, as only the group leaders and the best runner-up across three pools advance to the semifinals.

Zambia and Zimbabwe have a storied rivalry, particularly in the COSAFA Cup, where they have clashed nine times. Zimbabwe leads the head-to-head with four wins to Zambia’s two, along with three draws. Notably, Zimbabwe has won four out of their five meetings in the finals, while Zambia claimed victory on home soil in 2013.

In another Group B match played earlier today, Comoros beat Kenya 2-0 to take control of the group table ahead of the Zimbabwe-Zambia match.

Jairos Tapera makes one change to the side that started against Comoros – McKinnon Mushore comes in for Donald Mudadi and will earn his first Warriors cap. See full starting lineups below:

Zimbabwe vs Zambia starting IV

Raphael Pitisi (GK)

Emmanuel Jalai

McKinnon Mushore

Farai Banda

Malvern Hativagoni

Godknows Murwira (C)

Richard Hachiro

Juan Mutudza

Michael Tapera

Tinotenda Meke

Takunda Benhura

Substitutes

Marley Tavaziva

Shane Maroodza

Isheanasu Mauchi

Donald Mudadi

Tawanda Chisi

Joey Phuthi

Tatenda Tavengwa

Kingsley Mureremba

Panashe Mutimbanyoka

Never Rauzhi

Denzel Mapuwa

Simbarashe Chinani