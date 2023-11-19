In preparation for the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria at Huye Stadium this afternoon, Zimbabwe Warriors coach Baltemar Brito has introduced three key changes to the lineup from their previous match against Rwanda.

After securing a goalless draw against Rwanda last Wednesday, Zimbabwe is set to face Nigeria in Butare, and Brito is keen to fine-tune the squad for the encounter.

Udinese star Jordan Zemura is stepping into the left-back position, taking over from Divine Lunga, who faced some challenges in the game against Rwanda. In the midfield, Andy Rinomhota is set to replace Brian Banda, offering a fresh dynamic to the team.

Tino Kadewere, who made a second-half appearance as a substitute in the Rwanda match, has earned a starting position this time. Unfortunately, Admiral Muskwe, who started the previous game but had to leave due to injury, remains sidelined with a sprain.

Coach Brito has decided to maintain the same tactical formation, employing the proven 4-3-3 setup that was utilized against Rwanda.

The Warriors’ starting eleven against Nigeria:

Donovan Benard

Andrew Mbeba

Gerald Takwara

Teenage Hadebe

Jordan Zemura

Marvelous Nakamba

Marshall Munetsi

Andy Rinomhota

Walter Musona

Prince Dube

Tino Kadewere

As the team faces Nigeria, fans eagerly anticipate an exciting and competitive match under the guidance of Coach Brito.