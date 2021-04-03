The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifications start in June 2021 across the African continent.

The battle of Limpopo will begin with the eagerly-awaited Group G showdown between neighbors Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The other teams in Group G are the Black Stars of Ghana and Ethiopia.

Zimbabwe will host Bafana Bafana between the 5th and 8th of June before travelling to Ethiopia a week later.

The Black Stars will start the campaign at home with Ethiopia and end the qualifiers at home with South Africa in October 2021.

At the end of this elimination phase, the group toppers of the 10 groups meet for another elimination phase between 8 and 16 November 2021.

The five winners will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Zimbabwe Warriors Fixtures

Zimbabwe vs South Africa 5 – 8 June

Ethiopia vs Zimbabwe 11 – 14 June

Ghana vs Zimbabwe 1 – 4 September

Zimbabwe vs Ghana 5 – 7 September

South Africa vs Zimbabwe 6 – 9 October

Zimbabwe vs Ethiopia 10 – 12 October

Full fixtures

Find the fixtures below:

5, 6, 7, 8 June 2021

GHANA VS. ETHIOPIA Zimbabwe vs. South Africa

11, 12, 13, 14 June 2021

SOUTH AFRICA VS. GHANA Ethiopia vs. Zimbabwe

1, 2, 3, 4 September 2021

GHANA VS. ZIMBABWE Ethiopia vs. South Africa

5, 6, 7 September 2021

ZIMBABWE VS. GHANA South Africa vs. Ethiopia

6, 7, 8, 9 October 2021

ETHIOPIA VS. GHANA South Africa vs. Zimbabwe

10, 11, 12 October 2021

GHANA VS. SOUTH AFRICA Zimbabwe vs. Ethiopia