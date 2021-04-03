The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifications start in June 2021 across the African continent.
The battle of Limpopo will begin with the eagerly-awaited Group G showdown between neighbors Zimbabwe and South Africa.
The other teams in Group G are the Black Stars of Ghana and Ethiopia.
Zimbabwe will host Bafana Bafana between the 5th and 8th of June before travelling to Ethiopia a week later.
The Black Stars will start the campaign at home with Ethiopia and end the qualifiers at home with South Africa in October 2021.
At the end of this elimination phase, the group toppers of the 10 groups meet for another elimination phase between 8 and 16 November 2021.
The five winners will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Zimbabwe Warriors Fixtures
Zimbabwe vs South Africa 5 – 8 June
Ethiopia vs Zimbabwe 11 – 14 June
Ghana vs Zimbabwe 1 – 4 September
Zimbabwe vs Ghana 5 – 7 September
South Africa vs Zimbabwe 6 – 9 October
Zimbabwe vs Ethiopia 10 – 12 October
Full fixtures
Find the fixtures below:
5, 6, 7, 8 June 2021
GHANA VS. ETHIOPIA Zimbabwe vs. South Africa
11, 12, 13, 14 June 2021
SOUTH AFRICA VS. GHANA Ethiopia vs. Zimbabwe
1, 2, 3, 4 September 2021
GHANA VS. ZIMBABWE Ethiopia vs. South Africa
5, 6, 7 September 2021
ZIMBABWE VS. GHANA South Africa vs. Ethiopia
6, 7, 8, 9 October 2021
ETHIOPIA VS. GHANA South Africa vs. Zimbabwe
10, 11, 12 October 2021
GHANA VS. SOUTH AFRICA Zimbabwe vs. Ethiopia