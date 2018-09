Zimbabwe Warriors Final Afcon LineUp Squad to Play Congo..Names

Zim Coach Chidzambwa names his final Africa Cup Line Up for Congo Brazzaville match

Coach Sunday Chidzambwa has named his final squad for the match against Congo on Sunday, September 9th.

The Warriors are set to travel to Brazzaville today.

Goalkeepers:

01 CHIGOVA George,

02 SIBANDA Edmore .

Defenders :

03 LUNGA Divine,

04 MUDIMU Alec,

05 PFUMBIDZAI Ronald

06 HADEBE Teenage,

07 MOYO Kevin,

08 CHIPETA Eric.

Midfielders:

09 MUNETSI Marshall,

10 KUTINYU Tafadzwa,

11 PHIRI Danny Phiri,

12 CHAWAPIWA Talent,

13 MAHACHI Kudakwashe,

14 BILLIAT Khama,

Strikers:

15 MUSONA Knowledge

16 RUSIKE Evans,

17 MUTIZWA Knox,

18 MKOSANA Luckymore

agencies