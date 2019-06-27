Zimbabwe Warriors complicate AFCON 2019

CAIRO: Zimbabwe’s Warriors have only themselves to blame if they fail to qualify for the last 16 in the AFCON tournament underway in Egypt, after they blew multiple chances to eventually draw 1-all with Uganda.

The Warriors conceded quite early when goalkeeper, George Chigova parried a shot into the path of an Ugandan striker, Emmanuel Okwi, who made no mistake to put the Cranes ahead 11 minutes into the match.

Captain Knowledge Musona missed from close range as Zimbabwe sought an equaliser.

Sustained pressure from the Warriors paid off just before half time when a superb interchange between Musona and Ovidy Karuru resulted in the latter setting up Khama Billiat to slot home the equaliser from close range in the 39th minute.

Coach, Sunday ‘Mhofu’ Chidzambwa made two substitutions in quick succession just after the hour mark, bringing on Evans Rusike and Marshall Munetsi for Talent Chawapiwa and Thabani Kamusoko.

The substitutions nearly paid off when Rusike latched onto a through ball to square Musona, but the captain hit the crossbar, much to the disappointment of Zimbabwe’s soccer crazy fans.

The result means the Warriors complicated matters for themselves as they have just a point after two matches while Uganda are on four points.

