Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is among several key players who will miss Senegal’s opening game of the Africa Cup of Nations against Zimbabwe Warriors after he was among a new group of players to test positive for Covid-19.

Mendy, captain Kalidou Koulibaly and forward Famara Diedhiou returned positive results Saturday during required tests 48 hours ahead of their tournament opener, the Senegalese Football Federation said.

The trio will be unavailable for Senegal’s first game in Bafoussam unless further tests come back negative.

Senegal is now likely to meet Zimbabwe without the following players:

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, striker Famara Diedhiou, captain Kalidou Koulibaly, Saliou Ciss, Bamba Dieng, Mame Baba Thiam, Pape Matar Sarr, Nampalys Mendy and second choice goalkeeper Alfred Gomis all tested positive, while Ismaila Sarr, who Senegal insisted join their squad from Watford in England, is not available because of injury, as is Abdoulaye Seck.

No Zimbabwean player tested positive for the virus and coach Norman Mapeza would be fancying his chances of registering an upset win in their opening match for the very first time in the Warriors’ Afcon history.

Zimbabwe team

Goalkeepers: Petros Mhari, Martin Mapisa, Talbert Shumba

Defenders: Peter Muduhwa, Alec Mudimu, Teenage Hadebe, Godknows Murwira, Gerald Takwara, Gilroy Chimwemwe, Bruce Kangwa, Onismor Bhasera

Midfielders: Kelvin Madzongwe, Thabani Kamusoko, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Ishmael Wadi, Never Tigere, Kundai Benyu.

Strikers: Admiral Muskwe, Prince Dube, David Moyo, Knowledge Musona, Tinotenda Kadewere