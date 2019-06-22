Zimbabwe vs Egypt: Zim warriors go down fighting

Zimbabwe’s Warriors gave an impressive account of themselves despite losing 1-nil to hosts, Egypt in the AFCON 2019 opening match at the Cairo International Stadium last night.

Mahmoud Trezeguet scored the only goal of the game with a curled finished just before half time.

Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah was lively throughout the game but the Warriors defence was impressive in neutralising his threat.

The impressive Warriors goalkeeper, Edmore Sibanda, made a series of fine saves to deny Salah and Trezeguet early on, before sustaining an injury that forced him out in the second half.

Ovidy Karuru had Zimbabwe’s best chance with a 30-yard strike late on.

Despite the loss, Zimbabweans from across the globe hailed the Warriors’ display, saying there is still hope for the boys on national duty.

zbc