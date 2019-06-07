Afcon 2019: Zim Warriors vs Nigeria Super Eagles friendly match

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will lock horns with the Warriors of Zimbabwe in a friendly game at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on Saturday, June 8.

The friendly game serves as a warmup for both teams who will be competing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been camped in Asaba since Sunday, June 2 ahead of the game while Zimbabwe arrived in Nigeria on Thursday, June 6.

The game will kick off at 5 pm at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has stated Leon Balogun, Kelechi Iheanacho and the other players who did not play regularly for their clubs will feature in their friendly game against Zimbabwe on Saturday.

Last season, Balogun was limited to 10 appearances across all competitions for his Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion. Iheanacho made nine starts in 30 league games for Leicester City.

Despite their limited playing time at their respective clubs, Rohr included them in his 25-man provisional squad for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

Zimbabwe will bring 18 players who played in the Southern African COSAFA tournament including Nyasha Mushekwi who joined the team from China.

