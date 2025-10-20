The country is set to produce its first lithium sulphate by early next year following the completion of a US$400 million processing plant at Prospect Lithium Mine in Goromonzi.

According to the Zimbabwe Economic Review, the project marks a major milestone in the nation’s push for value addition ahead of the 2027 ban on lithium concentrate exports.

As stated by Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando, the plant will process 3.6 million tonnes of ore annually, generating 1.5 million tonnes of concentrate for three lithium sulphate production lines.

The first line will start operations in January 2026, with the other two expected by April.

The beneficiation initiative is projected to boost Zimbabwe’s lithium export receipts beyond US$1 billion, positioning the country as a global lithium hub.

Arcadia Mine’s General Manager, Henry Zhu, confirmed that output could exceed 60 000 tonnes annually once full operations commence — reinforcing the government’s drive toward local battery production and industrial growth.