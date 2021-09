Zimbabwe, has been forced into a tough nationwide load-shedding schedule as the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) tries to manage available electricity.

As announced by ZESA this is because of reduced power-generating capacity, at the main stations.

Apparently, the country is negotiating to import an additional 180 megawatts of electricity from Mozambique and 100MW from Zambia.

This was revealed by Energy minister Zhemu Soda in the National Assembly yesterday.

