Historic milestone forecasted as Zimbabwe plans to cultivate 120,000 hectares of winter wheat, aiming for a record 600,000 tonnes, surpassing last year’s 562,591 tonnes and exceeding the 360,000-tonne self-sufficiency threshold.
Key target breakdowns:
•Barley: 6,500ha, expected yield 39,000 tonnes.
•Potatoes: 8,657ha, projected 236,250 tonnes.
•Wheat schemes:
•CBZ Agro-Yield: 10,000ha, 55,000 tonnes.
•AFC Land Bank: 18,000ha, 81,000 tonnes.
•Self-financed: 1,000ha, 15,000 tonnes.
•Presidential Scheme: 5,000ha, 17,500 tonnes.
Support & Readiness:
•Government & private partnerships funding farmers.
•Irrigation clusters & power prioritization with Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company & Zimbabwe National Water Authority.
•Farmers urged to practice rainwater harvesting for irrigation sustainability.
🟢Aligned with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030, this ambitious wheat expansion boosts food security, import reduction & rural industrialization.