Zimbabwe s*x workers reject Bond Notes, demand real US dollars

In reaction to the biting economic crises characterised by an inflationary bond note, sex workers in Zvishavane town have now resorted to foreign currency and basic commodities as forms of payment for their services.

Zimbabwe has witnessed skyrocketing prices of basic commodities since the fiscal policies presented by Minister of Finance, Mthuli Ncube a few weeks ago.

The situation has left sex workers with no option but to change the form of payment and accept only the US dollar, South African rand or basic consumer goods.

Speaking to TellZim News, a number of sex workers said they had changed the methods of payment so as to cope with the prevailing economic situation in the country.

“We are now charging rands and US dollars for our services and we also accept basic commodities like cooking oil and soap.

“Clients are still coming the way they did before this situation. There is no problem so far because everyone knows what is happening in country and things are tough for everyone. We had no choice but to adjust,” said the sex worker.

Clients of sex workers in the town are mainly informal gold miners working the red soils of the district, going as far as Shurugwi.

With the current economic situation in Zimbabwe, life is getting tougher everyday as retail prices are likely to change any time.

tellzim