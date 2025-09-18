Zimbabwe’s steel industry has recorded historic growth, with exports soaring 1 427% in volume to 172,000 tonnes, while the value surged by 1 913% to US$50 million in the first eight months of 2025.
According to the sector data, Key Drivers:
•Growth powered by the commissioning of the Dinson Iron and Steel Company (DISCO) plant — a subsidiary of China’s Tsingshan Holdings, one of the world’s largest stainless steel producers.
•This marks Zimbabwe’s return as a steel exporter, after years of being a net importer following the collapse of ZISCO in 2008.
Overall Mineral Exports (Jan–Aug 2025):
•Total volumes: +13% → 3.34 million tonnes.
•Total value: US$2.04 billion, slightly down from US$2.14 billion due to weaker global prices for high-value minerals.
Other Standout Performers:
•Coal: Volume +102%, Value +124% (US$14.43m).
•Coke products: Volume +28%, Value +25%.
Challenges:
•Despite stronger volumes, lower global commodity prices dragged down overall export revenues by 4%.
•High-value minerals suffered declines, offsetting gains from steel, coal, and coke.
NewZwire