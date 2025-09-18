Zimbabwe’s steel industry has recorded historic growth, with exports soaring 1 427% in volume to 172,000 tonnes, while the value surged by 1 913% to US$50 million in the first eight months of 2025.

According to the sector data, Key Drivers:

•Growth powered by the commissioning of the Dinson Iron and Steel Company (DISCO) plant — a subsidiary of China’s Tsingshan Holdings, one of the world’s largest stainless steel producers.

•This marks Zimbabwe’s return as a steel exporter, after years of being a net importer following the collapse of ZISCO in 2008.

Overall Mineral Exports (Jan–Aug 2025):

•Total volumes: +13% → 3.34 million tonnes.

•Total value: US$2.04 billion, slightly down from US$2.14 billion due to weaker global prices for high-value minerals.

Other Standout Performers:

•Coal: Volume +102%, Value +124% (US$14.43m).

•Coke products: Volume +28%, Value +25%.

Challenges:

•Despite stronger volumes, lower global commodity prices dragged down overall export revenues by 4%.

•High-value minerals suffered declines, offsetting gains from steel, coal, and coke.

