The European Investment Bank (EIB Global) and Stanbic have launched a €20 million (ZWG 525.9 million) credit line, to provide longer-term loans at favourable conditions to small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in Zimbabwe.

The facility will focus on SMEs and businesses owned or run by women, which employ a significant number of women, or which offer services specifically to women.

The African continent has one of the highest percentages of women entrepreneurs in the world. More than half the SMEs in Zimbabwe are led by women, while over half of Zimbabwean companies say that limited access to credit is preventing their growth.

Worldwide, women-run businesses are less likely to be able to access the finance they need. In line with the EU’s Global Gateway which contributes to narrowing the global investment gap worldwide, the EIB-Stanbic facility will address this financing gap with financial tools targeting the needs of women entrepreneurs and advance women’s economic empowerment in Zimbabwe.

It contributes to the 2X Challenge, an initiative to mobilise investment that increases women’s participation in the economy in emerging markets, by improving women’s access to finance, leadership opportunities and quality employment.

“With over half of the SMEs in Zimbabwe owned by women, EIB Global support for these businesses will have a real impact on economic growth, jobs and prosperity,” commented Thomas Östros, EIB Vice-President responsible for diversity and inclusion as well as for operations in Southern Africa.

“Backing women in business contributes to more sustainable and inclusive growth, strengthening communities.”

“This initiative aligns with our core belief that Zimbabwe is our home, we drive her growth.

“By supporting SMEs and enterprises owned or run by women and employing significant numbers of women we are fostering economic inclusion and national development.

“By empowering SMEs and women-run businesses we are empowering families, communities, and ultimately, the nation.

Through this partnership, we are committed to driving meaningful change and unlocking opportunities for women entrepreneurs and SMEs across Zimbabwe through provision of much-needed medium-term funding,” said Solomon Nyanhongo, Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank.

Jobst von Kirchmann, Ambassador of the European Union to Zimbabwe, added, “Investing in women is investing in Zimbabwe’s future.

Through the Team Europe Initiative on Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment, the EU and EU Member States are working together to create a transformative impact for Zimbabwean women.

This dedicated credit line complements Team Europe’s efforts on the ground in implementing the Global Gateway Strategy – we are not only unlocking opportunities for women entrepreneurs but also driving inclusive economic growth.

This partnership between the EU, EIB Global, and Stanbic demonstrates our commitment to women’s economic empowerment and financial inclusion, creating jobs, and strengthening Zimbabwe’s private sector.”

The EIB loan is backed by the European Commission and European Union member states through the African, Caribbean and Pacific Trust Fund (ACP Trust Fund).

Background information

About EIB Global

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance, and a key partner of Global Gateway.