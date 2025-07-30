Foreign Affairs Minister Amon Murwira

Cabinet has approved Zimbabwe’s Foreign Relations and International Trade Policy, charting a strategic path to strengthen diplomacy, boost exports, and protect citizens abroad.

Foreign policy, also known as external policy, is the set of strategies and actions a state employs in its interactions with other states, unions, and international entities.

It encompasses a wide range of objectives, including defense and security, economic benefits, and humanitarian assistance.

🌍 New policy’s key goals include:

•Promoting peace and security to support development

•Supporting local production for global markets

•Driving international tourism growth

•Advancing cooperation in education, science, and culture

•Safeguarding Zimbabweans in the diaspora

The policy is underpinned by Zimbabwe’s Doctrine on Foreign Relations, built on 6 powerful tenets:

1.Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo – the nation is built by its citizens

2.Dismantling colonial mindsets

3.Leaving no one and no place behind

4.“Friend to all, enemy to none” diplomacy

5.Zimbabwe is Open for Business

6.Zimbabwe will never be a colony again.

A stronger foreign service will help advance Zimbabwe’s integrity, dignity, and prosperity on the world stage.

Zwnews