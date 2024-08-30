Popular politician and former Citizens Coalition for Change founding president Nelson Chamisa says Zimbabwe is set to have new leadership soon.

Posting on his X handle, Chamisa said the change over to new leadership is almost complete.

He Zimbabwe is blessed, has everything it needs, has different type of a fight and victory has been confirmed.

He writes:

NEW LEADERS FOR ZIMBABWE 🇿🇼

Zimbabwe is under rebirth and construction in the spiritual realm. The shift is almost complete.

Zimbabwe will change in no time and its leaders will work in unison and from a united front.

The country will grow fast, the economy will grow strong, development will be everywhere not for specific regions.

Zimbabwe shall be;

-A country devoid of unhealthy slogans, useless or profitless partisan rallies, political fights and political stalemates.

A country where corruption is shunned and not tolerated.

-A country with a lean and mean progressive leadership.

-A country with leaders who are hooked up to each other.

-A country where citizens are respected, protected, heard and supported by government.

-A country with leaders who hear from God.

I declare Zimbabwe a nation of peace, hospitality, freedom, politeness and prosperity!!