The Government of Zimbabwe has signed a Private Public Partnership concession deal with Hena Concessions Company to upgrade, operate, and maintain the Harare-Nyamapanda Road and Nyamapanda Border Post.

The project includes dualisation of key areas, a modern toll plaza, and enhanced border facilities to ease congestion and boost trade.

Engineer Joy Makumbe confirmed the initiative which supports National Development Strategy 1.

This would promote job creation, local enterprise growth, and improved regional connectivity.