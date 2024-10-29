The country is set to wave loadshedding goodbye in 2025 as nine power stations are set to be ready by end of year.

The country is set to hit 2,690MW total additional capacity by December 2025.

The breakdown will be as follows:

Hwange Repowering Project: 800MW: Developed by Jindal, restoring six older units by December next year.

Eight Private Projects:

-720MW Titan (Hwange)

-300MW Zhong Jin Heli (Hwange)

-270MW ZZE (Hwange)

-200MW Jinan (Gweru)

-100MW Xintai (Beitbridge)

-100MW Afrochine (Chegutu)

-100MW Dingneng Solar (Manhize)

-100MW Dingneng Solar (Mamina)

This will add to a total of 4,190MW national capacity by December next year.

End of Load-Shedding: Goal by December 2025.

✳️500,000 homes: Connection backlog to be met by end of 2025.

✳️Agricultural Initiative: Solar energy for 30,000 farms to reduce grid reliance.

✳️Universal Electrification: Planned by 2030 for all citizens.

✳️Infrastructure Upgrades: Street lighting expansion in 10 provincial capitals by December next year.

Micro-grids for 9,700 schools and 1,400 hospitals/clinics for stable power.