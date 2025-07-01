The Ministry of Health and Child Care has assured that Zimbabwe has sufficient antiretroviral (ARV) supplies to last until the end of 2025, with procurement already underway for the first half of 2026.

This proactive response follows global supply chain fears triggered by a January 2025 executive order by United States of America President Donald Trump to terminate foreign aid.

Health Minister Dr. Douglas Mombeshora credited the timely intervention and support from two suppliers for the stable stock.

Zimbabwe’s AIDS Levy and SIN Tax have also played a key role in ensuring financial independence and uninterrupted HIV treatment.