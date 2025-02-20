Zimbabwe has secured enough antiretroviral (ARV) drugs for the next six months, with additional procurement underway to ensure supply until the end of the year.

This was revealed by Health Minister Dr. Douglas Mombeshora while responding to questions in parliament recently.

The assurance comes amid concerns over the global suspension of development and humanitarian aid by the US, which previously funded 31% of Zimbabwe’s ARV supply through USAID.

Despite this, Dr. Mombeshora emphasized that Zimbabwe’s HIV/AIDS treatment programs will not be disrupted, as the government, alongside the National AIDS Council and other partners, is covering the remaining ARV procurement.

Zimbabwe has already met the 95-95-95 HIV targets, ensuring 95% of HIV-positive individuals know their status, 95% are on treatment, and 95% have a suppressed viral load.

The minister also indicated that additional funding may be sought from Parliament to maintain the country’s progress in fighting HIV/AIDS.

State media