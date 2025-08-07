In a landmark partnership, Zimbabwe and Russia have launched a Cybersecurity Training Programme aimed at equipping over 10,000 Zimbabwean youths with critical digital skills such as ethical hacking, real-world cyberattack simulation, and cybersecurity fundamentals.

The programme unveiled at a local Harare hotel under the theme “Securing Zimbabwe’s Digital Future – Building National Capacity through Strategic Partnerships”follows three bilateral meetings between Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vladimir Putin.

Russian Chargé d’Affaires Sergey Kuzin highlighted the collaboration as a step toward bridging the technological gap between developed and developing nations.

The initiative is powered by CyberED, with support from RedZone Digital Zimbabwe.

Minister of Information Communication Technology Tatenda Mavetera, speaking at the launch, announced 160 regional scholarships for SADC countries and guaranteed job placements for top graduates on national infrastructure projects, positioning Zimbabwe as a cybersecurity education hub in Southern Africa.

Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuti affirmed that the programme aligns with Zimbabwe’s vision for a digital economy and youth empowerment.

Zwnews