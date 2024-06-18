The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is on an recruitment drive.
In a press release, ZRP warned members of the public to be wary of bogus job advertisements.
Zwnews
Jun 18, 2024 | Zim Latest
Zwnews
