Today the nation remembers former Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr Simon Muzenda.

Popularly known as Dr Mzee, Muzenda was described as the Soul of the Nation.

He died on September 20, 2003 at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals after a long illness.

Muzenda was a nationalist and veteran of the Second Chimurenga and was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Though he was dubbed as the least educated member of the Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front’s (ZANU PF) executive interim during his tenure in office, Muzenda was one of the dependable pillars of the party.

He was always on a relentless mission to educate the nation about the history of the country through the poem, Nehanda Nyakasikana.

Muzenda was the deputy prime minister and became the first vice president of Zimbabwe in 1987.

Like Joseph Chinotimba, Dr Mzee was always mocked for his clumsyness and lack of political savvy as well as his halting English.

Zwnews