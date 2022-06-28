On this day, 28 June 1978, Alfred Nikita Mangena who commanded the Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (ZPRA) died under unclear circumstances.

He was reportedly killed in a landmine explosion.

But some schools of thought claim he was eliminated by colleagues, but the authorities have denied such reports.

Mangena, born Rodgers Alfred Mangena in the Maranda area, commanded the Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army, the militant branch of the Zimbabwe African People’s Union, in the Rhodesian Bush War.

Apparently, in April 2018, the Government led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa officially named the cantonment, which houses the Zimbabwe National Defence University in Harare and other institutions the Rogers Alfred Nikita Mangena Barracks.