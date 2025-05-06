Satellite internet subscriptions in Zimbabwe surged by 514% in 2024, with Starlink users skyrocketing from 3,814 to 23,410 by December, according to the Potraz sector performance report.

Industry estimates suggest the actual number of Starlink users in Zimbabwe has continued to grow, with at least 60,000 Zimbabweans now connected to the service as of early 2025.

This sharp uptick in satellite internet adoption is seen as a major development in the country’s telecommunications landscape.

The surge in satellite internet usage has significantly impacted the market share of traditional fixed Internet Access Providers (IAPs), many of whom have seen their customer bases dwindle as a result of the increasing appeal of Starlink’s service.

Despite the decline, some large corporate entities are reportedly maintaining reliance on fibre connections, using them either as primary backhaul links or as backup alternatives to satellite connections.

However, the data from the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) indicates that the impact on fibre subscriptions has been relatively moderate.

Of the total 79,462 fixed broadband subscribers in the country, only 46 opted to terminate their fibre connections as a result of the switch to Starlink.

The rapid adoption of satellite internet services, particularly Starlink, is reshaping the country’s digital infrastructure and could have long-term implications for the telecommunications market, as more Zimbabweans seek reliable and fast internet connections.

Technomag