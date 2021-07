Zimbabwe has registered a 9.5 percent increase in exports; trade data by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) for May 2021 have shown.

The Agency has attributed this increase to tobacco sales and the selling season which began in April.

Apparently, the data also shows that the country is spending more on importing plant and machinery than on other categories of imports.

It has been noted that minerals still dominate Zimbabwe’s exports, accounting for about 54.7%.

-Zwnews