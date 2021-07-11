As at 11 JULY 2021, Zimbabwe had 66 853 confirmed cases, including 44 580 recoveries.

The country had in the period under review registered 20 147 active cases and 1 787 new cases.

The total number of deaths stood at 2 126.

Recording 559 New Recoveries and 42 Deaths in the last 24 hours.

People vaccinated that far were (1st Dose) 886 619 and 2nd Dose) 590 501.

Meanwhile, the government continues to urge citizens to get vaccinated, observe health measures among other preventive guidelines.

