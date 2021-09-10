Zimbabwe reported 4 Covid-19 deaths on Thursday and 125 new infections.
Only more than 23,000 people got their first dose of vaccine.
This is almost 1.8 million of Zimbabwe’s 15 million people are fully vaccinated.
Zwnews
Sep 10, 2021
Zwnews
