Zimbabwe recorded 16 deaths and 553 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday, data from ministry of health shows.

Meanwhile, acting President Constantino Chiwenga has extended lockdown by a further two weeks.

Chiwenga also pointed out that schools may reopen in 3 weeks time depending on the prevailing Covid 19 situation at the time.

He urged fellow Zimbabweans to get vaccinated and observe all Covid 19 protocols at all times.

Zwnews