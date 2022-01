About 14 people died from Covid-19 on Wednesday as 1,379 others contracted the respiratory illness, the ministry of health said.

At least 292 people are hospitalised from the virus.

Meanwhile, the government through the ministry of health is calling on citizens to get vaccinated.

Vaccination is voluntary in the country, but the government at one point hinted that unvaccinated people will be denied access to certain services.

Zwnews