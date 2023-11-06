On November 5, 2023
- Dynamos and Black Rhinos played to a goalless draw, with a final score of 0-0.
- Highlanders and CAPS United shared the points with a 1-1 draw, where Highlanders scored 1 and CAPS United scored 1.
- Hwange secured a 1-0 victory over Ngezi Platinum, with the only goal of the match.
- Yadah dominated ZPC Kariba with an impressive 6-0 win, scoring 6 goals to ZPC Kariba’s 0.
On November 4, 2023
- Chicken Inn faced Platinum, with Platinum emerging victorious with a 1-0 scoreline.
- Cranborne Bullets secured a 1-0 victory against Triangle in a closely contested match.
- GreenFuel triumphed over Bulawayo Chiefs with a 1-0 scoreline.
- Sheasham outperformed Manica, winning the match 2-0.
- Simba Bhora defeated Herentals with a score of 1-0.
Round 27 Results on November 1, 2023
- Manica secured a 1-0 victory over Dynamos, scoring 1 goal while Dynamos failed to find the back of the net.
ZPSL Table 6 Nov 2023