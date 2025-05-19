The country’s electricity generation has surged to 1,456 Megawatts, up from 989 MW just two days ago, latest data by the power utility has shown.

After the Hwange Power Station revival, output has jumped from 545 to 1,015 Megawatts, owing to Units 1, 2, and 3 being brought back online.

Upgraded units 1, 2, and 3 are currently generating 212 up to 260 megawatts.

Zimbabwe has 2,771MW installed capacity, 1,795MW operating capacity and peak demand of 1,693MW.

POWER SUPPLY UPDATE – 19 MAY 2025

Key Highlights:

Increased Generation-

Zimbabwe’s electricity generation has surged to 1,456 MW, up from 989 MW just two days ago.

Zimbabwe’s electricity generation has surged to 1,456 MW, up from 989 MW just two days ago. Hwange Power Station Revival:

Output has jumped from 545 MW to 1,015 MW, thanks to Units 1, 2, and 3 being brought back online.

Unit Updates:

Units 1, 2, and 3: Currently generating 212 MW, ramping up to 260 MW.

Unit 4: Passed pressure and safety tests, scheduled to reconnect to the grid today.

Unit 6: Repairs underway, expected back in service by May 27, 2025.

Stable Contributions: