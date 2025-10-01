Zimbabwe has registered a major economic milestone, recording a US$7,2 million trade surplus in August 2025 — the first in nearly two years — as exports outpaced imports.

During the period under review exports rose to US$878 million driven mainly by gold (52,7%), nickel, and tobacco.

Imports eased to US$871 million, with fuel imports went down 4,5 percent.

Gold prices soared globally to US$3 600/oz, boosting Zimbabwe’s foreign currency earnings.

Following a US$10,4 million deficit in July 2025, the August surplus demonstrates a commendable and welcome improvement in the country’s once negatively skewed trade balance. The primary driver of the surplus was a strong surge in export earnings.

In August, Zimbabwe’s exports climbed to US$878,16 million, a 30,3 percent expansion compared to the same month last year, when exports valued at US$674,05 million were shipped.

Compared to July this year, the outturn similarly represents a solid uptick of 0,2 percent.

Zimbabwe’s total Imports in 2024 were valued at US$9.53 Billion, according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade.

Zimbabwe’s main import partners were: South Africa, China and Bahamas. The top three import commodities were: Mineral fuels, oils, distillation products; Machinery, nuclear reactors, boilers and Cereals.

Total Exports were valued at US$7.43 Billion. In 2024, Zimbabwe had a trade deficit of US$2.10 Billion.