The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) last week signed a pact with the United Arab Emirates to possibly establish a gold exchange.

Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mthuli Ncube commenting on the historic occasion said it will help “deal with gold smuggling and arbitrage.

He also pointed out that it will help advertise Zimbabwe’s vast mineral resources.

Meanwhile, below is the latest Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe forex auction results.

