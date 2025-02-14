Former foreign affairs minister Walter Mzembi says Zimbabwe needs to return to factory settings for it to function properly.

He says if that is not taken into account the current generation is going to leave a legacy of a failed nation.

“Reform & Renewal is our Generational brief otherwise we are going to bequeath to future generations a Failed State!

“To achieve this we need to Reset to factory settings, Restart and the Reform & Renewal agenda kicks in,” he says.

His comments comes at the time there is some infighting within the ruling party over who will succeed President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa is expected to step down in 2028, when his second and final term ends. However, he is rumoured to be working underground to extend his term of office beyond 2030.

Apparently, the war veterans led by Blessed Geza are calling for President Mnangagwa’s resignation.

Meanwhile according to Mzembi, it is the failure to transform by the proverbial Dinosaur, once the most dominant terrestrial vertebrate that led to it’s extinction.

“Current mischief needing a cure in most former Liberation Movements includes a culture of entitlement, exclusionary high handed politics, failure to renew and regenerate and a departure from founding charters of serving the people not the current parasitic, horse and rider relationship with the people.

“Former Liberation Movements need a Reset to founding principles and for relevance with contemporary generations, a Renewal, Regeneration & Modernisation Agenda,” he said.

Mzembi added that organisations, political parties in this instance do expire like the human life leading them, and unless they seek to regenerate, and not fear renewal they surely will die.

“Renewal is a natural progression. In the terminal state of Revolutionary Parties the only answer is Regeneration and Renewal and this is neither sexually transmitted nor an inheritance.

“A modernisation agenda steeped in founding values will bring to the fore a successor cadreship. A key word underpinning the survival of Liberation Movements shall be Meritocracy. Embrace merit, don’t hate excellence.

“Building organisations investing in mediocrity, gossip & chicanery, buying support in fraudulent primaries and opaque processes is not gonna be sustainable.

“There is a pushback on this political culture and Botswana has just shown us How. The modern alternative will sweep away entitlement,” he said.

Zwnews