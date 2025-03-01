Zimbabwe National War Veterans Association chairman Ethan Mathibela says President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismally failed and must step down.

Mathibela, in a renewed attack insisting Mnangagwa must go, told a press conference in Harare yesterday:

“The nation at large, which is suffering due to this crisis, has told us they will stand with us war veterans every step of the way.

“They have made it clear that we must lead the charge in ensuring that the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe steps down immediately, and we are in agreement.

“We have countless reasons to justify this. Among them, he has failed to tackle corruption, which has severely impacted ordinary citizens and crippled our economy.

“These are some of the reasons why people who once respected this government have now reached a decision, Mr President, you have failed, and therefore, you must step down!”

War veterans recently declared a war against Mnangagwa, and not relenting.

One of the leaders Blessed Geza is being hunted by police for attacking the President and demanding that he must now.

Newshawks