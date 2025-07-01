Zimbabwe is strengthening its national security and global commitment to peace by introducing robust legislation aimed at outlawing the use and development of biological weapons.

This follows Cabinet approval of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Crimes Bill, 2025, a landmark legal instrument that will criminalise activities related to biological warfare agents.

Announcing the decision at a post-Cabinet media briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere (pictured) said the Bill is aligned with Zimbabwe’s obligations under international conventions, and is a vital step in safeguarding public health and national security.

“Cabinet has considered and approved the Biological and Toxin Weapons Crimes Bill, 2025, which prohibits the development, production, stockpiling, importation, or use of certain biological agents and toxins for hostile purposes,” he said.

The new Bill seeks to domesticate the provisions of two major international treaties to which Zimbabwe is a signatory, namely the 1972 United Nations Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction, and the 1925 Geneva Protocol on the Prohibition of the Use in War of Asphyxiating, Poisonous or Other Gases, and of Bacteriological Methods of Warfare, adopted under the League of Nations.

Under the proposed law, it will be a criminal offence for any individual or entity to encourage, assist, incite, facilitate, finance, or participate in the development or use of biological agents, toxins, or weapons for non-peaceful purposes.

“The legislation sends a clear message: Zimbabwe does not and will not tolerate any activities that endanger human life or global stability through biological warfare,” said Dr Muswere.

Importantly, the Bill makes provisions for the peaceful and legitimate use of biological agents including prophylactic, protective, or research purposes, such as in the fields of medicine, agriculture, or biotechnology.

However, any such use will be subject to a strict licensing regime, and failure to comply with licence conditions will also constitute an offence under the law.

Dr Muswere emphasised that the legislation will strengthen Zimbabwe’s ability to monitor and control sensitive biological materials while deterring malicious use.

“The licensing framework ensures that science and technology are harnessed for the benefit of humanity—not for harm,” he added.

The Biological and Toxin Weapons Crimes Bill represents a significant leap forward in the country’s efforts to align its domestic laws with international standards on disarmament and non-proliferation, while also reinforcing its constitutional duty to protect the right to life and national sovereignty.

New Ziana