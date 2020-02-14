Zimbabwe’s Minster of Mines Winston Chitando was slapped with 90 days behind bars after the court found him guilty of contempt on two separate counts.

Chitando neglected or was refusing to transfer mining claims from North Rand (Private) Limited to Rio Zim Limited.

The court further said the minister could avoid serving time in prison by taking steps to comply with the previous court judgements within a period of seven days.

Part of the ruling reads:

“The first respondent (Chitando) is found in contempt of the orders that were granted by this honourable court on June 6, 2018, and October 10, 2018. “The first respondent be and is hereby committed to the Harare Remand Prison for a period of three months. “The warrant of committal is, however, suspended for seven days on condition that the first respondent shall faithfully and dutifully comply with the orders given in this court…”

HIGH COURT JAILS CHITANDO

Justice David Mangota has this afternoon jailed mines minister, Winston Chitando, and committed him to Harare Remand Prison to serve three-months for disobeying two court orders issued by Justice Munangati-Manongwa to mining conglomerate, Riozim! pic.twitter.com/7ObPJkormO — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) February 13, 2020

Chitando made news during last general elections after it was alleged that he was having a side relationship with ZEC boss Priscilla Chigumba(pictured).