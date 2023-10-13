Alice Moyo, a midfielder for the Mighty Warriors, is optimistic about their chances in the COSAFA Women’s Championship semifinals, where they will face the reigning champions, Zambia, at Lucas Moripe Stadium this afternoon.

The game is scheduled to kick off at noon.

Zambia has shown significant progress in women’s football over the past two years, a period during which Zimbabwe was under an indefinite FIFA suspension. Shepolopolo, as Zambia’s national women’s team is known, has participated in the Olympics and the World Cup. They also dethroned South Africa, serial champions of the COSAFA Women’s Challenge, in the previous year.

Notably, Green Buffaloes, the primary feeder club for the Zambian team, has performed well in the past two seasons and even took part in the CAF Women’s Champions League.

Eight players from Green Buffaloes have been called up to the Shepolopolo squad, including their captain, Leshomo Mweemba. In the Mighty Warriors’ camp, three players – Cynthia Shonga, Daisy Kaitano, and Nobukhosi Ncube – have earned spots in the COSAFA Best 11 based on their group stage performances.

Alice Moyo has shared the field with these eight Green Buffaloes players and understands their contribution to Zambia’s success in the tournament, having trained together for the past eight months.

Moyo acknowledges the tough challenge presented by the Zambian team, given their tactical prowess and strong performance. She emphasized that this advanced stage of the tournament will not offer easy matches. However, Moyo firmly believes in the Mighty Warriors’ capabilities.

She stated, “The match against Zambia is not going to be easy at all. Zambians are tough and they are also very tactical. This is also an advanced stage of the tournament, and you can’t expect games to be that easy.”

Moyo added, “I know they will try to attack and get an early goal, but we are the Mighty Warriors. We are looking for nothing other than a win. We came here on the back of not having played international games for the past two years. It has really been hard for us as players and the game as well. So, this is our chance to really show how much we have been missing football.”

