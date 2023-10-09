In a thrilling COSAFA tournament soccer match that kept fans on the edge of their seats, Zimbabwe ladies emerged victorious against Namibia with a final score of 2-0. The game, filled with exciting moments and intense action, showcased the talent and determination of both teams.

The game kicked off with high energy as both teams sought to gain an early advantage.

Zimbabwe took the lead with a brilliant goal by Rudo Neshamba, following a quick and precise interplay. Mupeti provided the assist, setting up the captain for the opening goal.

Zimbabwe then had a dangerous free-kick opportunity, with Mharadzi aiming for goal. The shot was on target, forcing the Namibian keeper to make a crucial save and concede a corner kick.

Namibia created their first significant scoring chance, but Zimbabwe’s goalkeeper, Shonga, made a brilliant double save to deny them. Nobukhosi Ncube was there to clear the danger.

The match experienced several brief stoppages for medical attention as players received knocks and injuries.

The Mighty Warriors of Zimbabwe extended their lead in 57 minutes as Nobukhosi Ncube scored a beautiful goal from a free-kick, doubling the advantage.

Mupeti had two notable chances to score but was denied by the Namibian goalkeeper in a one-on-one situation and a breakaway opportunity.

Zimbabwe’s victory showcased their ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities, while Namibia’s defense and goalkeeper made impressive saves to keep the match closely contested. The result will undoubtedly be a source of pride for Zimbabwean fans and a valuable learning experience for Namibia as they continue to compete at the highest level of women’s soccer.

Starting Lineups:

Zimbabwe XI: Shonga, Neshamba, Mharadzi, Mutumbami, Ncube, Kaitano, Katona, Chibanda, Mugayi, Mupeti, Dambamuromo.

Namibia XI: Matheus, Katuta, Naris, Amukoto, Adams, Hikuam, Tjingaete, Kooper, Ngoda, Blou, Vliete.